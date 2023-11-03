These Are New Jersey’s 7 Most Magical Christmas Towns

Christmas is fast approaching now that the Halloween decorations are down and we are headed full speed towards the holidays.

And Christmas in New Jersey is unlike Christmas in any other state because of all of our wonderful small towns that really get into the Christmas spirit.

Get our free mobile app

From quaint decorated downtowns to amazing light displays there are so many amazing little towns to check out this holiday season.

In fact, according to Only In Your State there are 7 small NJ towns that you need to visit this holiday season.

These Are The 7 Best Christmas Towns In New Jersey.

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash loading...

From holiday displays to light displays to great downtown shopping, these 7 towns are a must-visit this holiday season.

#1. Clinton, NJ

We start our holiday journey off in Clinton, which makes the list due to its iconic Red Mill, which during the holiday season is beautifully decorated.

Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash loading...

It's also home to Clinton's Festival Of Trees, which sounds amazing; it's a maze of miniature Christmas trees, how fun!

#2. Woodstown, NJ

Only In Your State reports the holiday celebrations in Woodstown are more of your old-fashioned, traditional Christmas activities.

Filled with old-fashioned holiday house tours, a town lit by candlelight, and a quiet downtown area for shopping.

#3. Haddonfield, NJ

In Haddonfield, you'll be able to get all your holiday shopping done in this town's amazing shopping district.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

They also go all out with the decorations according to Only In Your State.

Oh, and the holiday lights are apparently second to none here.

#4. Cape May

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone in Jersey that Cape May made this list.

With its amazingly decorated Victorian homes, vibrant downtown that's perfectly decorated, and the great smell of the ocean in the air it's a great Christmas Town.

We'd go here every year as a kid around the holidays, and it was always a highlight of the year.

Get our free mobile app

#5, Whippany

This may be my favorite pick from Only In Your State, and that's because apparently, Whippany is the only town that has a licensed Polar Express Train Ride.

Only In Your State says that just like the movie the ride comes with music, hot chocolate, and a meeting with Santa himself!

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash loading...

#6. Mount Holly

Holly's in the name, it's got to be a good Christmas town right?

Like NYC, it's well known for its massive Christmas Tree in the middle of town, plus its annual tour of holiday homes.

#7. Smithville

Historic Smithville is one of the crown jewels of Jersey in my opinion.

regardless of the season, Historic Smithville is sure to please, but during the holidays it's extra special.

Photo Credit: google Maps Photo Credit: google Maps loading...

The town square transforms during the holiday season and the carousel and train that circles the town are totally decked out for Christmas.

What do you think is the best Christmas town in Jersey?

I think Only In Your State put together a pretty solid list, but I'm sure there are some more towns that could easily be added!