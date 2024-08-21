Traffic at the Jersey Shore is just a part of life; at this point we're used to sitting bumper to bumper on the Parkway, 70, 35, and the bridges to the islands especially during the busy summer months.

However, when a key bridge that links two popular shore towns has to close indefinitely, it doesn't make anything much easier.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge Is Closed Until Further Notice

If you're not familiar, the Middle Thorofare, also known as the Two Mile Bridge links the popular shore town of Wildwood Crest to Cape May, an equally popular destination.

When the bridge is up and operating, it takes just a few short minutes to travel from one town to the other.

According to Patch, the bridge is now stuck in the 'open' position to allow boats to pass under while repairs are underway to fix the bridge's motor, which failed on August 18th.

new jersey bridge stuck open, middle thorofare bridge stuck open, where is the middle thorofare bridge, two mile bridge new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Now if you're in Wildwood Crest or Wildwood you have to plan ahead if you want to head to Cape May because without the Thorofare Bridge, it'll take you at least a half hour to get to there since you now have to get off the island using 47 and then get on the Parkway.

When Will The Middle Thorofare Bridge Reopen?

Not any time soon apparently, according to Patch, the motor that failed in the bridge is highly specialized and could take weeks to get repaired.

As of now, there's no official timeline or date that the bridge will be fixed so prepare your Wildwood Trip or Cape May trip accordingly.

