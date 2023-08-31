New Jersey’s Best Fast Food Creation Is One Of The Best In America

The food scene in New Jersey is most definitely second to none.

Since moving to Jersey just under two years ago, I've experienced more amazing food than anywhere else I've called home.

Now part of that may be because Jersey has some pretty stellar views to go with your meal, but I'm pretty sure it's because the food here is just better.

That even goes for our fast food, by the way.

Sure, in Jersey you can get your classic fast food like McDonald's, Wendy's, or the always tasty White Castle, but we also have more "local" fast food joints too.

For example, Freddy's which just opened in Toms River.

Sure, it's a fast-food joint but it's not like a Burger King where there's one on every corner.

It's more of a specialty.

However, have you ever asked yourself if any fast food items were invented here in the Garden State?

Believe it or not, Jersey is famous for this fast food item that was in fact created right here in the Garden State.

And I'm embarrassed to admit, that I'm yet to have tried this delicious creation.

It's an item that became popular in the 1970s and got its name from people ordering it after coming home from a long night at dance clubs.

According to Love Food, Jeresy's best fast food creation is the legendary Disco Fry.

A pile of fresh-cut crinkle fries topped high with melted mozzarella and some brown gravy.

It's like the New Jersey spin-off of Poutine, except from what I've heard it's much tastier.

And by the way, if you're looking for the best Disco Fries in the state, Love Food says to check out Tops Diner.