This Philadelphia Magazine Named New Jersey’s Best Philly Cheesesteak

There's nothing better than biting into a hot juicy cheesesteak stuffed full of tender steak, melted cheese, and of course grilled onions.

Originally being from the Philadelphia area, I like to think I know my way around a cheesesteak, and when a Philly magazine says one NJ spot has some of the best steak sandwiches around, I'm one hundred percent interested.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, just a half hour outside of Philadelphia, we had our fair share of awesome cheesesteak places.

Chubbys, Dalessandro's, Tony's Pizza Palace, the list could go on for days.

Then, my wife and I moved to Jersey and were pleasantly surprised by the cheesesteak situation; there were a lot of places to the sandwich of our homeland.

The Sawmill and Cheesesteak Louies in Seaside Heights are both fantastic cheesesteak places, and Tony G's which just opened on 37 is good too.

However, none of those places are being called the best cheesesteak place in Jersey.

What Pizzeria Is Being Called The Best Place In New Jersey To Get A Cheesesteak?

Known for its wide variety of different steaks, and a menu chock full of other good eats, Patch reports that Tomoatoe's Pizzeria whips up a killer cheesesteak.

In fact, Patch reports that Philly Bites Magazine calls the Forked River establishment an absolute must-try for cheesesteak lovers everywhere.

Philly Bites by the way is like the be-all end-all when it comes to food in the Philadelphia area, so if they say this place is good, it's good.

Located at 701 Lacey Road in Lacey Township, next time you get the craving for a serious cheesesteak check these guys out.