Do you remember Bed Bath and Beyond?

Your one-stop shop for all the random appliances you could want, plus bath needs, and kitchen needs, and the Beyond section was cool too.

Bed Bath and Beyond was an awesome store to shop especially when it got closer to the holiday season, they just had fun gifts for everyone.

Sadly, Bed Bath and Beyond filed for Bankruptcy a few years ago and most of the New Jersey stores have since been closed down and shuttered.

However, there are a few old Bed Bath and Beyond locations that are getting some new life breathed into them in the form of small-format department stores.

Honestly, it's just nice to see these empty buildings get used for something.

What Department Store Is Taking Over Old Bed Bath And Beyond Locations?

They've already got a few up and running, but according to NJ.com, Macy's plans to continue opening small format department stores throughout the Garden State.

Macey's just announced two former Bed Bath and Beyond locations will open in the near future in Ramsey and Mount Laurel.

Currently, there are 12 small format stores in operation, and Macy's has big plans to grow that number to roughly 30 stores in the Garden State.

If you're curious about the scale of these smaller stores, NJ.com reports that these new small format stores are about one-fifth of the size of a traditional brick-and-mortar Macy's.

The small format stores got their start in Texas, back in 2020 and have quickly sprung up all over the Country in the past few years.