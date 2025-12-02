Closures are sadly a part of life, something you think will be around forever, suddenly closes its doors for good.

We see it a lot in the NJ food scene, long-standing restaurants all of a sudden are shuttered.

READ MORE: In-N-Out Expands East, What This Means For NJ

Even restaurants that are newer, and you think are going to last, end up closing out of nowhere.

Big Dogs Cafe In Bayville, NJ, Closed After Reopening

We saw this just a few weeks ago when Big Dogs Cafe in Bayville closed, after only reopening a few months earlier.

Big Dogs, by the way, is still open in Toms River, and the Bayville location is now a Colombian Restaurant, which seems to be doing well.

Get our free mobile app

But it's not always restaurants that end up closing.

If you've lived in Jersey for any stretch of time, you're familiar with the New Egypt Speedway.

New Egypt Speedway Has Been A Longtime NJ Racing Staple

The D-shaped race track hosted tons of races each season, and if you ever saw any of the dirt racing events the speedway hosted, you knew this place was a blast.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Egypt Speedway Will Not Open For The 2026 Season

Sadly, it looks like there won't be a 2026 race season at New Egypt Speedway, as the current track owner, Fred Vahlsing, has decided not to open the track for another season.

That being said, there is still hope for the New Egypt Speedway, as Fred is currently looking for someone to take over the reins and keep the races going.

As of now, it doesn't look like there are any potential buyers, and the racetrack will sit unused next season, but if you're looking to invest in something very cool and unique in Jersey, this may be a great opportunity.