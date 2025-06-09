While you're gearing up for some fun in the sun this summer at the Jersey Shore, something ominous is lurking, waiting for its time to strike.

It's not something you can see, but it is something that can put a real damper on your plans.

A new COVID variant is setting off alarm bells throughout the country.

A Summer Covid Surge Is A Real Possibility This Year

Yes, the pandemic is well in the rearview mirror at this point, and although that's fantastic news, COVID is still a part of our lives, just like the flu and other seasonal illnesses.

And like clockwork, every summer, there seems to be a surge in a new type of variant.

Just last week, both of my parents came down with Covid; they had the aches, pains, and fever, and after a few days were back up and at 'em.

A New COVID-19 Strain Has Some Researchers Concerned

The new strain, which has spread rapidly in China and parts of Asia, is now rearing its head in the United States.

According to CBS News, NB.1.8.1 has only a few reported cases in the United States, but, as we know all too well about this virus, it spreads like wildfire.

A new covid variant has been identified in the United States, and could spread rapidly

What Are The Symptoms Of NB.1.8.1?

They're pretty typical of a strain of COVID-19; you'll experience aches, pains, and a possible fever.

You could also experience a sore throat and fatigue, but the good news is that this strain doesn't seem to be as severe.

The biggest concern is that this new strain does have a "growth advantage," meaning it can spread between people and communities quicker and faster.