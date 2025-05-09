Grocery shopping can be a challenge nowadays for a few reasons.

Mainly because it can be like an Olympic event, trying to just find a spot to park in the parking lot, let alone fighting your way into the store.

But we're also starting to feel the pinch at the checkout.

The other week, my wife and I found chicken at just $2.50 a pound, and you'd have thought Christmas came early.

There are some retailers and grocery stores that are trying their best to help out the average shopper while prices are increasing.

Discount Grocery Stores Are Becoming More And More Popular In NJ

One popular store is Lidl.

The discount grocer has grown in popularity over the years because of their no-frills approach to grocery shopping.

They can offer better prices to consumers, and it only makes people want to shop there even more.

Now it looks like another discount grocery store is committed to bringing lower prices across the nation, with grand plans of expanding all over the country.

aldi new jersey, discount grocery stores nj Aldi Plans On Opening 800 More Stores Nationwide By 2028 Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash loading...

Aldi Plans On Opening 800 New Locations By 2028

Right now, Jersey has a bunch of different Aldi locations, but I'm still excited about the idea of them growing.

My wife and I live in Ocean Gate, and if we want to go to Aldi, we have to either make a trip down to Forked River or make a drive to Brick or Toms River.

They may not be far from a distance standpoint, but when you take into account traffic, it takes 30 minutes to get to either store.

So it would be great to see an Aldi open up in Bayville or Beachwood.

Men's Journal reports that Aldi plans on building 225 new stores by 2025, with another 575 stores opening by the end of 2028, bringing Aldi's grand total to 3,200 stores nationwide.

Right now, Aldi is the 3rd largest grocery store chain in the country, and I'm hoping we see some more come to New Jersey.

