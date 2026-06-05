So I may have stumbled upon the Jersey Shore's best barbecue spot. Not only is the food amazing, but the views of the Atlantic Ocean make this restaurant a must-visit this summer.

And if you're a Jersey Shore local, odds are you've either heard of this place or been there before!

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I'm always surprised at the amount of good BBQ you can find in Jersey. I'm an avid smoker myself, from pork butts to ribs to jalapeño poppers. When I'm not working at the station, my face is in a pit, and my Jim Bowie Smoker is working. However, getting to go out for BBQ and not have to worry about doing your own prep and cooking is always nice too.

Mutiny Beach BBQ Is A Must Visit For BBQ Lovers At The Shore

The other week, my wife, mom, and mother-in-law found ourselves in Asbury Park looking for a quick bite to eat and stumbled into Mutiny Beach BBQ.

And yes, you may be thinking to yourself, "everyone's been to Mutiny Beach BBQ, it's not a secret," and although that's likely true, what you may not have noticed is that they have an amazing happy hour food menu.

The Friday Afternoon Happy Hour Special At Mutiny Beach BBQ Is One Of The Best

Every Friday, between 4 PM and 7 PM at Mutiny Beach BBQ, you can get $10 jalapeño poppers, maple bourbon pork belly bites, pulled pork nachos, and smoked fried wings. You can also get buy one get one 50% off sandwiches like the pulled pork sandwich, the bacon bama turkey sandwich, and the smokehouse Caesar wrap.

When we went there, we got the maple bourbon pork belly bites, the smoked wings, a pulled pork sandwich, and a Caesar wrap, plus a round of beers, for a total of around $60. For all of that food and the drinks for four people, that's what sets Mutiny Beach apart from other beachfront BBQ joints, the Friday afternoon happy hour menu, it's phenomenal.

Mutiny Beach BBQ Also Has Some Of The Best Ocean Front Dining In Asbury Park

And of course, you can't go wrong with the views at Mutiny Beach BBQ.

It sits right in Convention Hall, and if you can snag a seat on the side bar, you can watch the waves roll over the sand while you chow down on some truly amazing BBQ.

And if you're just looking for some solid happy hour spots, here's my list of places I like to go.