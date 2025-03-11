When one door closes, another opens and that's definitely the case in Asbury Park.

And the door that's opening, by the way, is smokey, delicious, and full of flavor!

We're soon going to see some changes on the Asbury Park Boardwalk this summer, and it's something that we can all look forward too.

It was announced that at the end of March, the Seahorse Bar and Grill would be closing its doors for good, which is of course a bummer because they served up good food, and great drinks and were located at Convention Hall with a great view while you enjoyed your time there.

Now of course we're going to be sad to see the Seahorse Bar and Grill close, which was always a staple for pre-concert drinks before catching a show at the Pony.

But what's replacing the Seahorse has me excited for two reasons; firstly the restaurant that's planning to open is a local favorite, and secondly, they serve my favorite food of all time; smoked BBQ!

A New BBQ Joint Is Opening Up In Asbury Park, NJ Just In Time For Summer

This place is no stranger to the Jersey Shore either, they've been a staple in Asbury Park for a few years now and are getting ready to open their second location in what will soon be the former Seahorse Bar and Grill.

According to APP Mutiny BBQ will be opening its second location at 1300 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park sometime in May of 2025, just in time for the busy summer season.

Diners will be able to expect delicious smoked brisket, ribs, and wings, and will also feature a menu that has everything from flatbreads to hot chicken sandwiches.

A BBQ joint with ocean views? It can't get better than that!

And of course, Mutiny's original location on 5th Avenue in Asbury Park will remain open as well.

While we wait, here are some pretty amazing BBQ joints you have to check out near the Jersey Shore.

