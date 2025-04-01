One of my favorite traditions at the Jersey Shore each summer has to be watching movies on the beach.

There's just something so special and unique about watching one of your favorite films, or maybe a new movie outside with your feet in the sand and the sound of the waves crashing lightly in the distance.

Most towns at the Jersey Shore have their own movies on the beach, and each town's schedule is a little different, which ensures you have a lot of chances to see a lot of movies.

One of my favorite Jersey Shore towns though is Seaside Heights, and their schedule for movies on the beach this year is jam-packed and looks amazing.

Seaside Heights, NJ Unveils Its Movies On The Beach Schedule For 2025

Each year, Seaside has a massive movie on the beach schedule that takes place over the course of 8 weeks and they show classic films as well as movies that came out in the past year or so!

Movies are scheduled for every Sunday starting July 6th, and the rain date is going to the following Tuesday if there's bad weather.

Movies start each Sunday at Dusk (roughly 8:30 PM) and are absolutely free for you and the family to attend.

You will want to bring your own chair, beach blanket, or towel to sit on or lay on while you enjoy the film and of course, you'll want to bring some snacks.

This year, movies on the beach will take place on the beach in front of the Beach Patrol Stand North in Seaside Heights near Kearney Avenue.

Just look for the big movie screen and you'll know you're in the right place, here's this year's awesome schedule!

Here's The 2025 Schedule Of Movies On The Beach In Seaside Heights, NJ Movies on the beach are back for 2025 in Seaside Heights! Free movies start at dusk each Sunday night during the summer and run from July 6th to August 24th. Here are all the movies we are looking forward to, according to Exit 82!