New Jersey has seen a lot of recalls in the past couple of weeks, and it's mildly concerning.

For example, certain types of apple juice were recently recalled due to unsafe levels of arsenic being found in the juice.

Get our free mobile app

More on that here.

Also, there was a recent milk recall that affected New Jersey, and if you drink Lactaid milk you'll want to check your fridge.

More on Jersey's milk recall here.

Now another recall has been announced that could affect motorcycles everywhere.

READ MORE: USPS Has Released Its Stamp Prices For 2025, You'll Be Shocked

Harley-Davidson Recalls Over 40 Thousand Motorcycles

If you drive a Harley, you'll want to listen up because a new recall could prove to be incredibly dangerous.

I was so close to buying a Harley in another life; I had the downpayment on the bike ready, my motorcycle license was all set, and I had my Harley Street all picked up and ready to go.

Then my mother found out and put the kibosh on the whole thing, I still think motorcycles are very cool and fun to ride, but you want to make sure you're safe while doing it.

motorcycle recall, harley davidson recall, why are harley's being recalled Photo Credit: Canva loading...

According to NJ.com, Harley-Davidson announced that it's recalling 41 Thousand motorcycles due to short circuits that can cause the loss of electricity and drive power while on the road.

NJ.com reports that the affected types of bikes are the following;

2024 FLHX

2024 FLHXSE

2024 FLTRX

2024 FLTRXSE

2024 FLTRXSTSE

If you drive one of these models, take it to a dealership to have the recall rectified immediately.

Harley-Davidson will continue to reach out to owners, but it's not a bad idea to get ahead of the problem if your hog is listed above.