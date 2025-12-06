Do you ever drive around Ocean County and get frustrated because it seems like the entire population of New Jersey is trying to merge into the same lane as you?

I can't tell you the number of times that a quick trip to Home Depot in Lanoka Harbor turned into a full-blown afternoon project just because of how many people were crammed onto the road, fighting to get here and there.

What Are The Most Densely Populated Towns In Ocean County, NJ?

Well, there's a reason you feel that congestion, especially in Ocean County.

It's because we have some of the most densely populated towns in the state.

Odds are, when you're driving down Route 9, tens of thousands of other people are doing the same thing, asking the same question, "Why are there so many people on the road right now?"

Two Towns Rank Highest Among Most Populated Towns In Ocean County

So what are the two most densely populated towns in Ocean County?

According to APP, 2 Ocean County towns are the most densely populated in the county, the first being Toms River.

With its proximity to the shore, it's no surprise that a lot of people want to call Toms River home. It definitely has its charm and benefits, boasting just shy of 100,000 residents.

Toms River wasn't alone on the list of most populated towns in Ocean County; another town is even more populated.

Lakewood, NJ, Is The Most Populated Town In Ocean County, NJ

Lakewood is the most populated town in Ocean County, boasting 150,000 plus residents, and if you've ever tried to drive around Lakewood during rush hour, you'd think more than 150,000 people live there.

At just 25 square miles, Lakewood is Ocean County's most densely populated town.