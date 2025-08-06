Let's talk about bathroom stuff.

And yes, we're keeping this one hundred percent kid-friendly, so get your head out of the gutter.

A Bathroom So Cool, You'll Want To Take A Picture

Have you ever walked into a bathroom, whether it's at a restaurant or maybe even a vacation home, and said, "Wow, this is amazing, I need to grab a picture"?

I've done that a few times on vacation, myself.

New Jersey's Most Photographed Bathroom

Did you know that there's one bathroom in Jersey that's one of the most photographed bathrooms in the country?

It sounds like a weird accolade to have, but it's actually part of a massive art installation that artist Ricky Bascarino has created out of his home.

Meet The Artist Behind The Masterpiece

Located in Sussex County, Ricky has spent the past few decades turning his house into one of the state's most creative art installations, featuring sculptures, amazing tile designs on the floors and walls, and paintings as far as the eye can see.

Welcome To Luna Park, In Sussex County, NJ

It's called Luna Park, and according to TikTok user lilroamingexplorers, you can get an invite to tour this amazing work of art.

You're especially going to want to check out the bathroom; it's seriously one of the coolest I've ever seen.

Check it out.

The bathroom took the artist, Ricky, 5 years to fully create, and has over the years become one of the most photographed bathrooms in the state of New Jersey.

Plan Your Trip To Luna Park In New Jersey

If you're looking for a really unique day trip in the great state of New Jersey, you'll want to try and get over to Luna Park, but be sure to check the website before you go to make sure you're able to reserve a spot to see Ricky's amazing home.