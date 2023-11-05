New Jersey’s Most Mysterious Place Is One Of The Creepiest In The Country

Just in time for Halloween, the most mysterious place in the state has finally been revealed.

And it's a place that you're probably quite familiar with.

One of the cool things about Jersey is that it has something to offer everyone, regardless of your interests.

For example, we've got a ton of amazing beach towns for you to vacation at, but if you're not a beach person we've also got tons of lush wilderness perfect for a weekend of camping.

If you're more of a hiker, then you're in luck because Jersey is home to tons of great parks that offer amazing views of all of the foliage and beautiful landscapes Jersy has to offer.

And yes, if the paranormal and the mysterious are your thing, Jersey has you covered there as well.

Asbury Park is home to Paranormal Books and Curiosities which offer walking ghost tours of the town.

And if you're brave enough you can visit Ong's Hat, which is an abandoned New Jersey town that was at one point the home of a cult that supposedly opened a portal to another dimension.

Despite all of the craziness surrounding Ong's Hat, it's not what experts are calling the most mysterious place in Jersey.

What Is The Most Mysterious Place In The State Of New Jersey?

It's a place that's no stranger to mystery, and as a kid, we used to drive through the heart of this place in order to get to the beach.

It was somehow a shortcut.

According to Love Exploring, The Pine Barrens are New Jersey's most mysterious place.

Of course, seeing how the Barrens are the supposed birthplace of the Jersey Devil it's no surprise.

The Pine Barrens makeup over 1 million acres of Jersey and definitely strike a creepy chord when you have to drive through them at night.