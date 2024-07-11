There's something magical about coastal living.

You get an ocean or bay breeze almost every day, you're just a short car ride to your favorite beach town, and of course, there's always something fun to do!

Get our free mobile app

However, the price tag that comes with coastal living can be scary.

My wife and I just moved into our home near the bay in Ocean Gate, and it took months to find the right house with the right price tag.

That being said, the travel experts at 24/7 Tempo claim to have found the 50 cheapest coastal towns in the United States, and believe it or not, 6 of them are in Jersey.

These 6 NJ Beach Towns Are Among The Most Affordable In America

READ MORE: Another Massive Jackpot Was Won In NJ

Somers Point

Somers Point is one of the oldest settlements in Atlantic County and is also one of the most affordable.

According to 24/7 Tempo, the average home price is in the area of $250,800 which is an insanely low price for a home near the shore.

The Villas

affordable beach towns nj, most affordable towns in new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Located in Cape May County, 24/7 Tempo reports the average home price is in the area of $256,500.

Although a quick Zillow search you'd be hard-pressed to find a home with that price tag.

Laurance Harbor

Located in Middlesex County, the average home price here according to 24/7 Tempo is somewhere in the neighborhood of $314,000.

Get our free mobile app

Again, I did a quick search on Zillow and couldn't find anything in that price range, so if you can, I'd hop on it.

Seaville

Seaville is another Unincorporated community in Jersey, which may help with the home prices, but not by much.

24/7 Tempo claims that you can find a home for somewhere in the area of $396,200 and a few homes for sale are in that price range, so that's cool.

READ MORE: Cool Off With NJ's Largest Water Slide

Beachwood

Who doesn't love Beachwood?

We looked at a few houses here it's such a fun little town, and according to 24/7 Tempo for only $280,800 you too could own a home here.

Maybe in 2019 or 2020, but right now the average home price is somewhere in the area of $350,000 and $450,000.

beachwood beach, most affordable beach towns in nj, affordable nj towns Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

North Middletown

Lastly, 24/7 Tempo claims that North Middletown is the 6th most affordable coastal town in Jersey with houses having an average price tag of around $296,200.

Again, Zillow shows the average house costing around $350,000 which isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things.

Let's say you want to buy a house and don't care about being near the Shore, these are the 10 most affordable communities you can buy a home in right now.