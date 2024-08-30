We are inching closer and closer to spooky season, yes we're all sad to see summer go but, the idea of the leaves changing color, the air getting cooler, and the scent of pumpkin spice everything wafting around is enticing to some.

And if you're looking for the perfect fall day trip in Jersey, then you have to check out the town that rebrands itself each year to Monsterville?

And by that I mean the town literally changes its name, they have a welcome sign and everything.

Merchantville, in Camden County, may be New Jersey's best Halloween town.

Each year Merchantville becomes Monsterville and the residents take their Halloween decorating very seriously.

The yards are decked out from the hauntedly horrifying to some more unique decorations like a 25-foot inflatable of the notorious Michael Myers.

Monsterville, AKA Merchantville has a great little downtown area where you can grab a bite to eat while you get into the Halloween spirit.

Check out this TikTok by user Hexes And Horrors and get ready to go on a tour of New Jersey's very own Monsterville.

The skeleton Paul Reverre was a wild decoration and even the massive inflatable Jack Skellington was a neat decoration.

This is a town that really takes Halloween seriously, and is a great day trip to help get you into the Halloween spirit this year.

By the way, if you're running behind on your Halloween costume this year, Spirit Halloween is taking over New Jersey.