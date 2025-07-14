The restaurant industry can be a tough one, especially near the Jersey Shore.

It seems like we're always hearing of restaurants opening and then closing a few short months later.

Get our free mobile app

Remember Smokies Craft BBQ? Another Local Favorite Gone

I always think of Smokies Craft BBQ; this was one of my favorite spots to grab a pulled pork sandwich. They had a location in Bayville and one in Downtown Toms River.

Both of those locations are now closed, and it breaks my heart because it really was delicious.

Chain Restaurants in Toms River Also Struggle

READ MORE: Here's Where To Chow Down On The Best Burrito In NJ

It's not just local places either; chain restaurants have been having a tough go of it recently.

On The Border in Toms River recently shuttered its doors this past winter, and Bahama Breeze near the Ocean County Mall also closed with little to no warning.

It’s Not All Bad News for Jersey Shore Foodies

It may seem easy to get dragged down into the doom and gloom of some of our favorite restaurants closing, but there are still a lot of positives when it comes to dining out near the Jersey Shore.

What’s Replacing TGI Fridays in Brick, NJ?

Last year, the TGI Fridays in Brick closed after nearly 30 years in business, leaving people asking; What's next?

It looks like we now have the answer, and between you and me, I'm pretty excited for the newest addition to Brick.

Mission BBQ Coming Soon to Brick, NJ

According to Shore Beat, it looks as though the old TGI Fridays off of Route 70 is poised to be reimagined as a Mission BBQ.

If you're not familiar with Mission BBQ, it could be because they're still growing in the Garden State. With over 140 locations nationwide, only 4 of them are in Jersey, with number 5 getting ready to settle in at the former TGI Friday's in Brick.

When Will Mission BBQ Open in Brick, NJ?

There's no word on an opening date, but July 30th is when the hearing for the new Mission BBQ is scheduled to go before the planning board, so by the end of the month, we should know more!