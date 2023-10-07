No One Is Sure Of The Future Of This Beloved NJ Waterslide

There's nothing better than a beautiful day at Seaside Heights.

Whether you're enjoying the dog days of summer, or taking advantage of what few weeks of local summer we have left.

Personally, this is one of the best times of year in my opinion.

The temperatures are cooling down, there aren't as many day trippers clogging up the island, and the air is beautifully brisk.

However, with this time of year always comes change.

Casino Pier starts to close up the rides start to get prepared for the winter, and more and more boardwalk shops and restaurants close for the off-season.

It also looks like a big change is coming to Seaside Height's wildly popular Breakwater Beach.

Breakwater Beach, in the summer, is always packed helping families make ever-lasting fun memories of the summer.

Boasting a ton of slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, it really is a fun place to spend a day when you come to the beach.

That being said, it looks like some changes may be coming to the water park.

Now, I'm not totally sure what could be going on, but while going for a jog down the Seaside Heights boardwalk this morning, I noticed a large crane in front of the Mimnuteman Express.

From a distance, it looks as if they're taking the slide apart.

Now I don't want to be dramatic, but crews could simply be doing some off-season repairs or preparing the slide for winter.

The Minuteman is such a fun slide at Breakwater Beach so I'm hoping that it's not going anywhere!

If you happen to have any ideas as to what's going on feel free to let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com