Are you as fascinated with space as I am?

The idea of an endless expanse containing who knows what orbiting who knows where is both inspiring and terrifying at the same time.

Every now and then we get a chance to glimpse into the emptiness of space when really cool astrological events occur.

Things like seeing comets pass by our planet, or the Northern Lights occasionally being visible from Jersey, things like that.

Now it looks like Earth will be getting a second moon for a few months this year, and it leaves me asking a very big question; will we be able to see it in Jersey?

Earth Will Gain A Second Moon For About 2 Months

My first thought when I heard this was "How in the heck does Earth get a second moon"?

Apparently, it's happened before and will happen again.

Mini moons are just asteroids that get trapped between the Earth and the moon's gravitational pull, so they can't pass us by like they normally would.

Instead, these asteroids travel around the Earth until they are able to get back into their normal orbit, giving the illusion of a second moon.

mini moon new jersey, what is the mini moon, when will earth have a mini moon, why does earth have a second moon, why are people saying earth is getting a second moon Photo Credit: Canva loading...

It's happened before when asteroid 2020CB3 was stuck in the Earth's gravitational pull for a few years before returning to its normal orbit in 2020, according to CBS.

When Will Earth's New Mini Moon Be In Orbit?

I just heard about this on the news over the weekend, but CBS reports that the new mini-moon named 2024 PT5 will be in the Earth's orbit from now until the end of November.

During the nearly 2-month span, scientists will be able to study the asteroid and predict its future projections.

Will The New Mini Moon Be Visible From New Jersey?

This was my first thought too; I want to see the mini-moon!

Sadly this asteroid is pretty small it's only 33 feet in diameter according to CBS, so unless you have some seriously powerful telescopes hiding in your basement we won't be able to see this mini-moon from the Jersey Shore.

