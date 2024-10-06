A Fun New Mini Golf Course Is Set To Open Soon In Bayville, NJ!

A new mini golf course is getting ready to open right here in Bayville, and I couldn't be more excited.

It may sound strange, but my wife and I's favorite date night activity to do together is go mini golfing.

Our favorite spot near the Jersey Shore is Lava Golf in Lavalette.

It's a small mini golf course with a ton of personality, and it's right across the street from the Crabs Claw Inn so loser buys a few rounds after we wrap up.

I've noticed, though, that there are not many options for mini-golf off the island, and for people like us who really enjoy mini-golf it's a real bummer.

But now it looks like a new mini-golf place is getting ready to open in Bayville, and I'm pretty excited.

Something To Do Mini Golf Opening In Bayville, NJ

According to a post I saw on the Ocean Gate News Facebook page, Something To Do Port-O-Call mini golf is now open in Bayville.

They're having a soft open this weekend, October 4th through the 6th with a grand opening date to be announced.

Port-O-Call mini golf is located at 1030 Atlantic City Boulevard in Bayville and is pretty reasonably priced.

$10 for adults, and $8 for kids between the ages of 8 and 12.

This is a cool family-run mini golf course featuring 20 unique holes to play through, each one hand-crafted by people who put a lot of blood sweat, and tears into this project.

This restoration project is a few years in the making, and I'm very excited to see this place come back to life.

