Spending a day fishing at the Jersey Shore is like nothing else; it's relaxing to spend a day in the sun trying to catch the big one.

Now imagine you reel in a fish so big that it warrants a check for over One Million dollars.

I don't know about you, but the 11-inch flounders I usually catch aren't worth anything, let alone a million bucks.

But a Mantoloking man and his fishing crew did just that when they reeled in a prize-winning fish that won them a check for over One Million dollars.

The Mid-Atlantic Fishing Tournament wrapped up a few days ago, and this massive tournament attracts fishermen and their crews from all around the East Coast.

They catch big fish in the middle of the ocean for even bigger cash prizes.

In Ocean City Maryland, the second-place winner of this year's competition reeled in a 760-pound blue fish.

I can't even imagine what it was like to reel something like that!

Their prize for that fish was under $500,000.

According to APP, this year's first-place winner was a man from Mantoloking, right here at the Jersey Shore.

The crew lead by Capt. Matt Asplundh reeled in a blue fish that weighed in at 795 pounds and took the boat angler Chris Carr almost an hour to reel onto the boat.

The fish was weighed in Cape May and was officially announced as the biggest fish to be caught in the competition winning Capt. Matt Asplundh and his crew a nice fat check for 1.1 Million Dollars and some change.

