What's the coolest thing you've seen while wandering around the Jersey Shore?

A year or so ago, when my wife and I lived in Seaside Heights some crazy storms blew through and washed up a bunch of stuff from the ocean.

It led to us finding these mysterious metal stakes on the beach, we thought maybe they were old pirate swords (wishful thinking) or maybe some sort of harpoon.

At the end of the day, and thanks to some helpful Facebook comments we learned that what washed up was most likely tent stakes that fell off a pier and washed back up on shore.

things that wash up on the beach Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

But let's say you found something really cool, like a message in a bottle.

That's what one person found while strolling the beach in Jersey, and it may actually be one of the oldest messages in a bottle ever found!

The Oldest Message In A Bottle Was Found In New Jersey

According to ABC, Amy Murphy was walking along the beach in Ocean City, NJ when she noticed something on the beach.

She picked it up and realized it was a bottle with a message in it, and it turned out it could very well be one of the oldest messages in a bottle ever found.

Amy shared her journey of uncorking the message in a bottle on her TikTok account, and what she found was a note;

Yacht Neptune Off Atlantic City New Jersey August 6th - 76

What's really cool though is that the bottle that the message was found dates back to the late 1800's, which makes it arguably one of the oldest messages in a bottle ever found!

Amy is hoping that since the note was written in 1976, she'll be able to connect with whoever wrote the note.

