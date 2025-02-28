It seems like almost once a year or so we hear about a measles outbreak in the country, and it's something that always gives cause for concern.

And you may think to yourself that just because an outbreak is focused in a different part of the country it probably won't have any effect on us here in Jersey right?

Wrong.

The latest measles outbreak has been primarily in Texas where one person has died from the disease, but now we're getting reports that in mid-February measles was found right here in the Garden State.

What Are The Symptoms Of Measles?

This is something I ask myself each time measles pops up in Jersey because I don't know about you, but with all the diseases flying around symptoms go in one ear and out the other.

According to MD Anderson, you'll want to keep an eye out for a rash, cough, runny nose, high-grade fever, and a cough.

Measles can also lead to long-term problems like respiratory infections and pneumonia.

New Jersey Now Has At Least One Confirmed Case Of Measles

This is startling.

NJ.com reports that at least two people from Bergen County have been confirmed to have had measles after traveling internationally.

The first case was reported on Valentine's Day this year, and two more people are believed to also have the disease after contact with the original patient.

The easiest way to slow the spread of measles is through isolating yourself if you believe you have the disease as well as making sure you are up to date on your vaccines.

The measles vaccine is good for life, and you can also get a booster if you feel the need for it.