Living in New Jersey is stressful, that's a fact.

Don't get me wrong, I love living here between the traffic, the cost of living, and the fact that every year the state gets filled with tourists, Jersey can be a high-stress state.

Now, add on top of that the idea of having to do what climate experts are calling a 'managed retreat'.

What is a 'managed retreat'? You may be asking yourself. Great question.

What Is A Managed Retreat?

So, according to new evidence from climate scientists, sea levels are anticipated to rise by a foot by 2050, which could wreak havoc along the coast.

Scientists are now saying that before we get to a point of no return, coastal cities in the United States should start working on a managed retreat, meaning that coastal buildings and towns should start moving further inland, and away from the ocean.

Coastal Flooding Is Already Getting Worse

Yahoo reports that with storms having to be less and less intense to cause flooding, coastal communities should have a plan in place now to start moving inward sooner rather than later.

Is This Just Climate Alarmism, Or Real Concern?

Now look, I'm not here to argue over climate change; whether you believe it exists or not is up to you.

But when experts are warning that we may want to have some sort of backup plan, it's mildly concerning.

Who Would Pay For This Massive Move Inland?

What I want to know, though, is who pays for all of the coastal moving?

And this may work in some less densely populated states like Maine or parts of the Carolinas, but near the Jersey Shore, where would you move towns and buildings to?

We're already packed on the mainland with buildings and towns; it would be a nightmare!