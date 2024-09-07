More and more often it seems like beloved local mom-and-pop shops are having to call it quits and close up shop for good.

It's never something we want to see, but it does happen, and Jersey has seen this a lot over the past few years.

Get our free mobile app

For example, Carlo's Bakery in Marlton recently announced it was closing its doors for good in the near future.

More on that here.

Over the summer, one of the most popular pizza joints in Sewell announced that it'd be closing its doors soon as well.

More on Papa's Pizza closing up shop right here.

papa's pizza sewell nj, papas pizza closed new jersey, papas pizza nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

And now, it looks like an extremely popular bakery, candy shop, and gift shop will be closing its doors for good by the end of September.

Maggie Moose Bakery And Gift Shop Closing For Good In Medford

Maggie Moose has a long history, the shop got its start when Candy Vargas-Thibeau, an NJ native, opened Maggie Moose when she moved to Canada in the 90's.

When she relocated back home to Medford, she brought the Maggie Moose brand with her.

maggie moose medford nj, maggie moose closing, maggie moose Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Maggie Moose is known for its baked goods, and it's fresh gelato, plus the cute little gift shop that's attached to the store.

Why Is Maggie Moose Closing In Medford, NJ?

According to Patch, the owners are looking to reclaim a more positive work-life balance, and they made the difficult decision to close up their beloved shop.

I can respect that, it'll be sad to see Maggie Moose go but being able to enjoy life is much more important.

Maggie Moose will remain open through September, an official date will be released soon on the Maggie Moose Facebook Page.

New Jersey is known for its amazing bakeries though, here are some others you should check out.