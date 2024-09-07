This Popular Medford, NJ Bakery Announced It’s Closing For Good In A Few Weeks
More and more often it seems like beloved local mom-and-pop shops are having to call it quits and close up shop for good.
It's never something we want to see, but it does happen, and Jersey has seen this a lot over the past few years.
For example, Carlo's Bakery in Marlton recently announced it was closing its doors for good in the near future.
Over the summer, one of the most popular pizza joints in Sewell announced that it'd be closing its doors soon as well.
More on Papa's Pizza closing up shop right here.
And now, it looks like an extremely popular bakery, candy shop, and gift shop will be closing its doors for good by the end of September.
Maggie Moose Bakery And Gift Shop Closing For Good In Medford
Maggie Moose has a long history, the shop got its start when Candy Vargas-Thibeau, an NJ native, opened Maggie Moose when she moved to Canada in the 90's.
When she relocated back home to Medford, she brought the Maggie Moose brand with her.
Maggie Moose is known for its baked goods, and it's fresh gelato, plus the cute little gift shop that's attached to the store.
Why Is Maggie Moose Closing In Medford, NJ?
According to Patch, the owners are looking to reclaim a more positive work-life balance, and they made the difficult decision to close up their beloved shop.
I can respect that, it'll be sad to see Maggie Moose go but being able to enjoy life is much more important.
Maggie Moose will remain open through September, an official date will be released soon on the Maggie Moose Facebook Page.
New Jersey is known for its amazing bakeries though, here are some others you should check out.
18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan