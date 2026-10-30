Superstorm Sandy is one of those weather events that you'll never forget, and even as we approach the 14th anniversary of this historic storm, you can still see its effects at the shore.

A lot of those effects have to do with buildings and plots of land that were so damaged and flooded that it's taken over a decade to figure out what to do with them. One of those buildings is the old Mad Hatter Pub in Sea Bright.

What Was The Mad Hatter In Sea Bright, NJ?

The Mad Hatter was a popular thin-crust pizza spot and bar that also featured lots of live music during its time. During Superstorm Sandy, it got flooded with more than 6 feet of water.

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Attempts To Restore The Mad Hatter Never Came To Fruition

Apparently, after the storm, there were a couple of attempts to restore the Mad Hatter to its former glory, but the cost was just a little too high, and plans kept falling through. Eventually, the Mad Hatter was sold for $1,000 and millions in assumed debt, according to NJ.com.

What's Being Built At The Former Mad Hatter Site In Sea Bright, NJ?

Now, the Mad Hatter will be turned into, what I can assume, luxury homes/condos in Sea Bright. The new owners submitted a proposal to the Sea Bright planning board that involved turning the space into a 4-story building, with 4 residential units and a ton of retail space at the bottom of the property.

Gone are the days of a fun, quirky, little hole-in-the-wall pizza shop and bar that featured live music and cold drinks.