Check Out New Jersey’s Most Magical Winter Destination This Year

Winter wonderland is the only phrase that comes to mind to describe one of the few farms in Jersey that thrives during the winter months.

Usually, once fall is over Jersey farms close their doors to prepare for the next year's activities. However, there's one farm in Jersey that seriously comes alive in the winter.

New Jersey Is The Perfect Place To Get Into The Holiday Spirit.

You can shop local and enjoy a tree lighting ceremony at Jersey's fantastic Seaside Park.

And of course, if you want to really enjoy the holiday season near the Shore, Cape May is the perfect Christmas Town to visit this time of year.

New Jersey Is Also Home To An Amazing Winter Travel Destination

You can make the trip to Wantage New Jersey to visit what Only In Your State is calling one of the most magical winter experiences.

Beautiful Lusscroft Farm.

Located off the beaten path at 50 Neilson Road in Wantage, Lusscroft Farm is the perfect day trip to get into the holiday spirit or to really enjoy the great outdoors during the winter.

You can explore the picturesque farmland in the winter which boasts several trails you can hike down, plus a guided tour coming in 2024 that wraps around a few key water features in the woods surrounding the farm, according to Only In Your State.

And of course, during the holidays you can check out the little holiday market Lusscroft Farm has for fun little ornaments, knick-knacks, and of course delicious holiday treats.

Speaking of treats, Lusscroft Farm is also one of the few spots in Jersey where you can see where Maple Sugar is extracted, made, and bottled!

So, are you ready for the perfect winter day trip to Lusscroft Farm?