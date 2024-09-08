The Jersey Shore and the surrounding area are filled with amazing and unique places to eat.

Places like Shut Up And Eat, The Beach Tavern, and the Anchor Inn are some of my personal favorites, but there's one restaurant in Stafford Township that really sets itself apart.

Lucille's Luncheonette is a hidden gem in the Pine Barrens that really embraces the myth of the Jersey Devil.

They have a giant wooden replica of the Jersy Devil out front, and even though that sculpture was stolen in 2023, the person who originally made it quickly made Lucille's a new one.

They also sell Jersey Devil figurines inside the restaurant. The restaurant is just a cool little spot in the Pines.

And if you've ever wanted to own your own restaurant that's already well established then this is your chance.

Lucille's Luncheonette Is For Sale In Stafford Township, NJ

Known for its pies, big ole breakfasts, and delicious sandwiches and is a pretty popular stop for people making their way to LBI for a beach day or a little vacation.

According to Patch, this isn't the first time Lucille's has been up for sale but the owners said that it just wasn't a right fit.

Now, the owners are looking to spend a little more time with their families and want to find someone who will take over the restaurant while keeping its "piney traditions" alive.

How Much Would It Cost To Buy Lucille's Restaurant?

I can't find anything on how much it would cost to take over Lucille's Luncheonette,

There's nothing listed on Zillow or Redfin for the address, so I'd imagine if you're interested, you'll have to go into Lucille's, grab a bite to eat, and make an offer the owner can't refuse.

Just be sure to keep the restaurant's charm if you buy it!