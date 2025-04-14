You'll want to plan your home improvement projects accordingly because Lowe's will soon be closing every store in New Jersey for a full 24 hours.

Over the past few months, Jersey has seen its fair share of store closings.

For example, Senza Cucina suddenly shuttered its doors in Bayville.

The announcement was made on April Fool's Day but sadly was not a joke.

There's also Arooga's in Howell; the popular sports bar and restaurant is now down to just one New Jersey location after the Howell location closed

Even the retail giant Kohl's is closing locations across New Jersey, the one in East Windsor just closed.

Now, Lowe's is getting ready to close not just one, but every location in Jersey and the country.

Lowe's Will Be Closing All Its Stores In New Jersey For One Day Only

Lowe's isn't alone either, stores like Costco, Target, and Sam's Club will also be joining Lowe's in closing all its stores across the United States for one day only.

According to the Sun, Lowe's will close all of its 1,700 US locations, that of course includes the ones in Jersey for 24 hours so all employees can celebrate Easter with their families if they observe the holiday.

That's Sunday, April 20th just in case you need a reminder.

Now if you're concerned about not being able to get to a Lowe's for a day because maybe you'll have an emergency plumbing issue that day Home Depot will be remaining open on Easter.

It looks like they'll have modified hours, so be sure to double-check before heading there.