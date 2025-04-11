Has Toms River become a new lottery hot spot?

Jersey is no stranger to big winners and the lottery, who could forget just the other year when a One Billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot was won in Neptune, with the winning ticket purchased at a ShopRite?

And it seems like all the time we hear about people winning 50 thousand dollars here, and 100 thousand dollars there.

Granted, it's never you or me winning right? But still, you can't win if you don't play, and after this past week playing the lottery in Toms River just got a little more appealing.

3 Lottery Players Won Massive Jackpots In Toms River, NJ This Past Week

What's insane, is that the winning tickets were sold at places I drive past all the time, odds are you do too.

The first big winner according to APP came from the Neighborhood Pharmacy off 37, and the person won a whopping 50 thousand dollars.

Now, compared to the other two jackpots that were won, 50K is nothing, although an extra 50 thousand bucks would probably change my life, I don't know about you.

Then came the big boys; two jackpots valued at One Million dollars were hit right here in Toms River.

The first one hit on April 1st, and the winner scored a cool Million Dollars, and on April Fools Day, I'd have been skeptical but the ticket sold at the Shell gas station off Hooper has confirmed it's legit.

Then, the very next day on April 2nd someone hit a jackpot valued at $1,063,710!

That's some real money right there, that jackpot was hit at an Exxon, although the exact location isn't given.

So, is Toms River now the place you'll have the best odds of winning the lottery? Probably not, but it's still fun to dream.

Oh, and if you do win the lottery, here's what experts say to do.