I'm really starting to think that Jersey is one of the luckiest states in the country, with the sheer amount of people who live here that hit it big with the lottery.

And it's not always a massive, life-altering jackpot, but it's a big enough amount that can really do some good in your life.

For example, a few weeks ago several jackpots were hit ranging between 10 thousand and 1 million dollars.

Once again lady luck has struck New Jersey and we have 6 new lottery winners you may want to talk to if you need a small loan.

6 NJ Residents Hit The Lottery This Past Week

APP reports that 2 jackpots of 50 thousand dollars were won, one from a Wawa in Millstone Township in Monmouth County and the other in Hewitt.

A 3rd 50 thousand-dollar jackpot was won from a 711 in Bergen County too.

In Clifton, someone won a massive jackpot playing the New Jersey Cash 6 taking home 644 thousand dollars.

In Gloucester County, one lucky South Jersey resident won 10 thousand dollars playing the mega millions, which may not be much but an extra ten grand will still come in handy!

And the biggest jackpot came in at 1 million dollars, which was won by a lucky Powerball Player who got their ticket from a Family Food Mart in Hackettstown.

Jersey has seen an increase in lottery winners over the past few months, the biggest winner of course was back in March when a 1.2 Billion dollar jackpot was won by a Neptune resident who is yet to claim their winnings.

By the way, if you do win the lottery, these are the steps experts say you should take immediately.