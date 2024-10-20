If you won the lottery, what would you do with the winnings?

A new house? Fancy cars? Would you invest it and let the money work for you?

Get our free mobile app

The options are almost limitless when you hit a big jackpot, and in Jersey, it seems more and more commonplace that people are hitting it big on the lottery.

Personally, if I won the lottery I would invest in property around the Jersey Shore and try to become a real estate mogul.

A guy can dream, right?

New Jersey Has Seen An Increase In Lottery Winners

READ MORE: Big Dogs Cafe Returns To New Jersey

Over the past year, it seems as though more and more people are hitting it big by playing the lottery in Jersey.

Back in March, someone hit a massive billion-dollar jackpot, and over the summer it seemed like every week someone in the Garden State was winning a million bucks here and a few hundred thousand dollars there playing the lottery.

And now for two people in Bayville, playing the lottery has paid off.

2 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold IN Bayville, NJ

At the BP on Route 9, someone paid $3 for a crossword scratch-off and ended up winning $20,000, talk about a return on investment!

Patch reports that another winning lottery ticket was sold just down the road at a Quik Chek someone won just over $36,000 by playing a $2 lottery scratch-off.

quik chek nj, winning lottery ticket bayville nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

What's interesting is that if you win the lottery by playing scratch-offs, you only get 20 percent of the total prize if you win on a ticket that costs less than $10.

Still, I'll take 20 grand over nothing any day of the week!

By the way, if you do win the lottery here are the first steps experts say you should take.

These Are The Steps Experts Say To Take If You Win The Lottery After getting over the initial shock, Moneycrashers.com says you should do these things immediately if you win the lottery! Gallery Credit: Buehler