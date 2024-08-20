The odds of you winning the lottery are slim to none, somewhere in the ballpark of 1 in 303,000,000, give or take.

But you can't win if you don't play, and it seems like the odds of you winning the lottery in New Jersey are higher than in other states.

I've been following lottery winners a lot this past summer, and almost twice a week we see headlines of someone in the Garden State winning some sort of jackpot.

Whether it's 10 thousand dollars, a quarter of a million dollars, or a full Million dollars, Jersey seems to have a lot of winners.

4 People Hit The Lottery Jackpot In New Jersey This Past Week

Across Jersey, 4 people hit it big with the lottery, it may not have been the massive 464 Million dollar Mega Millions, but it's still a nice chunk of change.

NJ.com reports that someone in Union County won 1 Million Dollars off a Mega Millions ticket for matching the five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers by the way were 22,38, 48, 51, and 61 and the Mega Ball was 5.

On the same drawing last week, someone in Hudson County won 10 Thousand dollars for matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Then there's Jersey Cash 5 where NJ.com says a Hudson County person won just over $550,000 dollars for matching all five numbers on their ticket.

In addition, someone in Bergen County won $150,000 off a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from a 711 when they matched five numbers and hit it big too.

Sure, the odds are stacked against you when it comes to the lottery, but I really do feel like your odds of winning in Jersey are better.

By the way, if you do win, here's what experts say you need to do immediately.

