You can't 'win if you don't play.

At least, that's my motto when it comes to the lottery. Someone's got to win that massive jackpot, so why not you?

I've always said if I won the lottery, you wouldn't be able to tell; I'd still go to work, drive my same 2013 Scion TC, and where the same old flannels I've been wearing since 2012.

But I would pay off my house, student loans, and any extra debt so that the wife and I wouldn't have to worry about bills anymore.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

One lucky person in Monmouth County now has to figure out the answer to that question after landing a massive jackpot from the New Jersey Cash 5.

lottery winner hazlet nj, lottery winners new jersey, cash 5 jackpot new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

A Massive Jackpot Was Paid Out In Hazlet, NJ This Week

Imagine you go to your usual liquor store to grab some supplies for the weekend, and the dancing New Jersey Cash 5 machine catches your eye and you decide "Why Not?" and buy a ticket.

Then come to realize that it's a winning ticket and you just won over $666,000!

According to Patch, that's what happened this week at the Airport Bar and Liquor in Hazlet.

One lucky person matched all 5 numbers in the Cash 5 drawing; 07, 09, 30, 38, and 45.

Airport Bar and Liquor got a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket and the jackpot has now been reset to somewhere around $150,000.

New Jersey seems to be a very lucky state to play the lottery in, we have big winners pretty frequently.

In fact, if you ever do win the lottery this is what experts say you should do first.

