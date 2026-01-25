So, as someone who's lived in Jersey for a while as a transplant, when do you lose the title of 'benny' while living at the Shore?

Why Moving To New Jersey Was A Great Choice

My wife and I moved to the Garden State about 5 years ago. We spent the first three years living in a small basement condo in Seaside Heights, and we've absolutely fallen in love with Jersey. We love the beaches, the parks, all the bars and restaurants, the ample amount of community activities there are, and of course, we like the bluntness of the other people who live here.

Two years ago, we bought a house in Ocean Gate, and we love getting to call the small beach town home. We pay local, state, and property taxes in Jersey, we participate in local BOE meetings when they pop up, and we take pride in our community. But still, just because we weren't born and raised in Jersey, I'll still be told, 'Well, you're still a benny, you just happen to live in Jersey.'

I usually just shake my head and laugh, because at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. But it got me thinking, how long do you have to live in New Jersey to finally lose the term benny? Or to confidently say Jersey is your home?

How Long Do You Have To Live In NJ To No Longer Be Considered A Resident?

I found a few Reddit threads and Facebook threads that said it usually takes the better part of a decade to be considered a "real" Jersey resident. According to the state, though, you have to spend at least 183 days a year in the state to be called a resident. Granted, that's if you have multiple homes in multiple states.

So, do I consider myself to be a "real" New Jerseyian? Yes. I pay taxes and own a home here, enjoy the beaches, the boardwalks, and local bars and restaurants year-round. However, I'll check in with people again once we hit the ten-year mark in Jersey and get a few more opinions!