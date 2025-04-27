Do you ever take time to reflect on the things in life that you're grateful for?

If you don't, it's worth taking the time at least every few weeks and just reminding yourself why it's good to be on this side of the grass.

I usually try to take some time each year to organize my thoughts and remind myself exactly why I'm so happy to call New Jersey, specifically the Jersey Shore, home sweet home.

Why It's Important To Reflect Upon What You're Grateful For

It helps to center you and remind you what's important in life.

My wife and I transplanted to Jersey just under 5 years ago, and we were nervous; we spent most of our lives just outside the Philadelphia area, and then a few years living in the mountains of Central PA near State College, so Jersey was going to be a bit of a culture shock.

READ MORE: Say Hello To Toms River's Newest Coffee Hot Spot

But I'm thankful every day that we pulled the trigger on planting roots down in Jersey because, despite what most people on the internet say, it's a great place to call home.

New Jersey Is Actually A Great Place For People To Call Home

I'm sure you know at least a few people who will tell you that Jersey is the armpit of America, and that it's a gross, smelly state.

To those people, I say you need to get your head out of your rear-end.

Get our free mobile app

Catch a show on the Summer Stage at the Stone Pony, watch a sunset over the bay, spend a day hiking Island Beach State Park or climbing Old Blarney, and then end the day with a slice on the boardwalk.

If, after all of that, you still think Jersey is the armpit of America, then it's more of a you problem.

Here are ten reasons why I absolutely am grateful to call New Jersey Home