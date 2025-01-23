Something that I think is so special about New Jersey is that we have some pretty amazing small businesses.

Places that you can only find in Jersey, that really make it a special place to call home.

Places like the Vinyl Dinosaur in Bayville, Lava Java in Lavallette, and the Ocean Gate Deli are just a few of the small businesses that make our state unique.

There's no shortage of specialty stores and businesses either, from restaurants to local construction companies to antique stores and clothing stores, there's a lot that makes Jersey special.

So when one of these specialty stores goes away, it really does send shock waves through the community.

Shoppers are left asking where they go now for the products they love, and the business owners now have to pick up the pieces of their life and try to move on.

Sadly, that's going to be happening near the end of the month for one small business that's been a go-to for gamers, collectors, and lovers of all things comics.

A Beloved Comic Book Store Will Close At The End Of The Month

Located at the far end of the once-busy Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing New Jersey, Level Up Entertainment has announced that they will be closing up shop, according to NJ.com.

Level Up Entertainment started as a small start-up between two friends, and since it opened its doors in the Hamilton Mall in 2010, it's grown as a local hot spot for gamers, comic book enthusiasts, card players, and anime fans alike.

The store was known for free comic days, pinball tournaments, and meet-and-greets with famous graphic novel authors.

According to their social media page, level Up Entertainment will close its doors on January 26th.