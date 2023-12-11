So when you go to the store, and you do all your shopping, then you scan your groceries, then you bag your items, then you take your purchases to your vehicle and load them up, do you feel more like an employee than a shopper?

Trust me, we've all been there.

Meanwhile, while you're doing all the heavy lifting at the store there's always a few employees standing at customer service watching you work.

Don't you think, since you're doing all this work that the store should maybe throw you and the other "self-checkout employees" a Christmas party?

One Jersey resident thinks so and that's when he put together the Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party on Facebook.

Currently, there are over 21,000 people who have RSVP'd to the event which was set for the Lanoka Harbor Walmart off Route 9.

There Will Be An Actual Walmart Self-Checkout Employee Christmas Party

There will be an actual event for this massive party which went viral on Facebook last week, although it won't be hosted at Walmart, according to Patch.

The event's organizer Andrew Delgado has put together an event at the Lacey Elks Lodge on December 15th for people to attend.

The Event is called the True Spirit Of Christmas and the aim is to collect unwrapped toys for kids to be donated to the Lacey Food Bank For Kids.

You can also donate food for the Lacey Food Bank as well as Popcorn Park.

The party at the Elks Lodge will feature hot cocoa as well as photos with Santa and Mrs Clause, according to Patch.

What's cool is if you can't make the event in Lacey next week, you can still donate a toy in need to a local child from the Self Checkout Employee Party Wishlist on Amazon.

