Imagine where you live there's a strict "no knocking" rule set in place.

Meaning knocking on doors would be breaking a town ordinance.

If that sounds absolutely ridiculous, then you'd be right that is, unless, you're trying to sell something.

How many times have you been trying to enjoy a relaxing Saturday afternoon around your home only to hear an unexpected knock at your door?

When you make your way to the front door, you're greeted by someone saying that they're there to sell you an amazing, life-changing product.

It's insanely annoying, and is right up there with getting those infuriating robocalls trying to sell you a car warranty on a car you don't even own anymore!

Well, there's one town in Jersey that's thinking about making it against the law to go door-to-door trying to sell or solicit anything.

Lacey Township Is Trying To Enact A No Knock Ordinance In The Near Future

Yup, Lacey Township is really trying to crack down on solicitors going door to door trying to sell residents' stuff.

According to Patch, there's already a rule in place that solicitors have to get a permit from the township before going door-to-door.

However, there was apparently one Saturday when a company dropped off 28 people in one Lacey Township neighborhood, and they went door-to-door non-stop.

In some cases, the solicitors in that instance made multiple trips back to people's homes after they were told by the homeowners they weren't interested.

Patch reports that Lacey Township would other townships like Machester, Toms River, and Berkley which also have no-knock ordinances in place.

What Exactly Is A No Knock Ordinance?

It's exactly what it sounds like; a rule that would go into effect that bans solicitors from knocking on homeowners' doors.

Think of it kind of like a do not call list, but for your house.

When Will Lacey Township, NJ Enact It's No Knock Ordinance?

There's a little bit of back-end work that would have to go on but Patch reports that talks will continue in September the next time the township holds a meeting.

I don't know about you, but I'm all about this.

The last thing I want when I'm relaxing at home is someone showing up at my home several times and trying to sell me pesticides.