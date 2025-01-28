Summer at the Jersey Shore will be here before you know it, and I don't know about you, but I absolutely can't wait!

Once the temperatures start to warm up, life in Jersey is unmatched; we can spend long days at any of the beaches, check out tons of great trails, small towns, and day trips, and there are tons of concerts and festivals that pop up throughout the summer that are amazing to attend.

What really makes summer at the Jersey Shore special though are all of the fun weekly events that each of the little shore towns host throughout the summer.

For example, Lavallette does movies on the bay, Asbury Park has the Stone Pony Summer Stage, and even my little town of Ocean Gate has concerts on the beach throughout the summer season.

One of the most fun things to check out though is Kites In The Heights.

If you're not familiar with Kites in the Heights, these weekly events bring people from all over to Seaside Heights so they can check out some really cool and unique kites that are flown in the skies.

Kites in the Heights dates are scattered throughout the summer, so whether you're doing a day trip or are in for vacation and want to check out some neat kite flying, this year's full schedule and lineup have been released, according to Exit 82.

You'll also want to check out all of the weekly fireworks Seaside Heights has, those dates can be found below as well.