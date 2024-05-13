One of the most fun things about living close to the Jersey Shore is that we have access to a lot of really fun and free events.

For example, a lot of shore towns do free movies on the beach.

Seaside Heights, Jenksinsons, Lavalette, and Cape May have all released their schedules for movies on the beach for 2024.

We also have fun events to look forward to like Family Fun Day; a day-long event that helps to support local police and is a day of fun, food, music, and more.

Also, it's not quite summer unless you can walk down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and see kites taking over the skies.

Seaside Heights, NJ Released It's 2024 Kites In The Heights Schedule For 2024

If you're not familiar kites in the Heights is exactly what it sounds like; kite flying in Seaside Heights.

You'll be able to see some amazing kites lining the skies each week between 4 PM and 8 PM, and if you have a kite you want to fly you're more than welcome to join in the fun!

Some of the kites you see set up by the way are absolutely amazing.

kites in the heights seaside heights nj, new jersey kites in the heights Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Massive characters, animals, and more will hit the skies on the Carteret Avenue Beach just North of Casino Pier.

Kites in the Heights starts July 9th and runs every Tuesday in the summer through August 27th, according to Exit 82.

It's free to attend, free to participate, and free to just watch and enjoy these kites from the boardwalk.

