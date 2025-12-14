When you think of fast food, odds are you don't think of something that's particularly healthy.

You may think of McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and if you're going down Route 9, you can still go to a Roy Rogers.

Granted, the food is good, but it's not exactly good for you.

A lot of these places may offer healthier options, but let's be honest, we want the Big Mac and fries, right? It's delicious.

Healthy Fast Food Chains In New Jersey

That being said, there is a new wave of chains that are trying to offer tasty and healthy food for consumers who are on the go.

Places like Shore Fresh Meal Prep, which offer high-quality healthy meals, in a ready-to-go container for your convenience!

Soon, though, Jersey will be home to a new kind of healthy fast food chain, and it's one that's been slowly growing in popularity over the past few years.

Kanola Is Planning To Open Its Very First NJ Location

You may not be familiar with Kanoloa at this point in time, but it's a fast food chain that focuses on healthy food.

The menu is loaded with protein-rich bowls and salads, and Kanola's mission is to make healthy eating easier for the everyday American.

Where In NJ Is Kanola Opening Its First East Coast Location?

According to NJ.com, Kanoloa is eyeing its very first NJ location for 2026, and hopefully that means it'll look to expand within the Garden State after that.

Coming soon to Belleville Township in Essex County, Kanola will be opening its first East Coast location. As of now, Kanola can only be found in Idaho and Washington, so this is an exciting move for the small health food chain.