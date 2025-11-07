The Jersey Shore is filled with fun little hidden gem restaurants; places that, unless you were really looking for them, you'd likely pass right by.

Granted, that's what makes living in Jersey so special. There are amazing places to eat and drink hiding in plain sight.

Asbury Park Is Known For Its Amazing Hole-In-The-Wall Eateries

Asbury Park is chock-full of places like this.

For example, a few weeks ago, my wife and I found ourselves in the Blackswan for a beer and some wings.

We'd never been there before, and frankly didn't know it existed, but being able to have a drink in a former bank was a really cool experience. The wings, by the way, are now on my top ten list at the Jersey Shore.

Judy And Harry's May Be Aasbury Park, NJ's Best Kept Secret

Then, there are places like Judy and Harry's.

And unless it was for a TikTok influencer (which I don't love admitting) I never would have known about this cool hidden gem.

Judy and Harry's is a James Beard-award-winning restaurant hidden in the heart of Asbury Park.

It's located inside the St. Laurent Hotel, and it'll blow your mind.

The Food, The Drinks, The Atmosphere; Judy And Harry's Has It All

According to TikTok user MegThings, it's the kind of place you'll want to go in a larger group, so that you can kind of share plates and try a little bit of everything.

The eggplant parm looks like a dream; crispy eggplant smothered in cheese, insert chef's kiss here.

Judy and Harry's are two separate places by the way; Judy's is the main restaurant where you can get this amazing food, and Harry's is a small cocktail bar that you can hang out before or after you eat to grab a few drinks with friends.