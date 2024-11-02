Do you still subscribe to a physical newspaper?

When I was growing up, getting the Sunday Paper was a big deal, at least for my dad.

He'd block off a large stretch of time just to flip through everything and try to stay up to date on what was going on.

Nowadays though, getting a real newspaper happens less and less.

A newspaper company actually owned the first radio station I worked for, and eventually, that newspaper company went completely digital and stopped printing its daily editions.

Sadly, that's something we see happen more and more, and now it looks like one of the biggest print newspapers in New Jersey is getting ready to turn off the presses.

The Jersey Journal Announced That It Will Cease Publication

It's not just the Jersey Journal either, according to Patch The Star-Ledger, Jersey's largest print newspaper will no longer be printing physical papers.

Instead, the Star-Ledger will move to a digital-only subscription that readers will have to get.

The switch to a digital subscription starts on February 2nd, 2025 so if you do subscribe you've got some time to get yourself set up for the change.

However, the Jersey Journal will cease printing altogether, marking the end of an era for the iconic New Jersey paper.

The last edition of the Jersey Journal will be printed on January 31st, 2025.

Sadly, this is just what newspaper companies have to do in order to stay operating in difficult times.

I don't mind getting my news from a digital subscription, in fact, I almost prefer it however I know there are thousands of people who would still rather have the physical paper dropped off at their door a few times a week.

Newspapers aren't the only thing closing by the way.

