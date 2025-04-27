Ice cream fans are going to be having one exciting summer, now that one of Jersey's most popular ice cream shops and restaurants is getting ready to expand in a few months.

There's no way you can say you're from Jersey without at least knowing about Jersey Freeze.

It may be one of the most legendary ice cream shops and restaurants near the Jersey Shore.

Not only is it a favorite among locals, but some of the biggest names from Jersey love to stop by for a cone from time to time. I'm lookin' at you, Bruce and Bon Jovi.

Both of those Jersey rockers can be spotted from time to time grabbing a cool treat, and I'd love to run into them there someday.

Jersey Freeze Announces Its Plans To Expand And Franchise in New Jersey

Jersey Freeze is no stranger to the idea of expanding its business. In 2020, the ice cream shop and restaurant opened a location in Holmdel in the Bell Works.

Now, Jersey Freeze has its eyes on Colts Neck, and they aren't stopping there.

According to APP, Jersey Freeze is planning to open a new location in Colts Neck this summer.

The new Colts Neck location will be taking over the old ice cream shop that was formerly at the Orchars, at intersection of 34 and 537, and Jersey Freeze isn't stopping there.

It appears as though Jersey Freeze is planning to franchise in the near future.

APP reports that the owners have their eyes on franchising out Jersey Freeze, bringing the tastes of the Jersey Shore all of the country if they can!

Personally, I'd like to keep this place just to us in Jersey, but we've got to show the world how awesome Jersey is, so I wish them luck with this new adventure.

