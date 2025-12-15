Odds are, you've heard of the chain In-N-Out; it's an iconic burger joint that's incredibly popular in the western part of the country.

They're known for their classic burgers and fries, and anytime someone goes to California or Arizona, there's no doubt that they post a photo on social media of themselves eating at In-N-Out.

In-N-Out Is One Of The Most Popular Burger Chains On The West Coast

For years, In-N-Out has been a chain that kind of does its own thing in the West. States like California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and even Texas are home to the burger joint.

However, lately, it seems as though In-N-Out is creeping closer and closer to the East Coast.

Leaving some people asking, 'Would an In-N-Out ever open in Jersey?

Is In-N-Out Expanding To NJ Anytime Soon?

Much like when Buckee's eyes up a location closer to the Garden State, we can't help but be curious, right?

According to APP, In-N-Out is getting ready to open three new locations in Tennessee by the end of this year, and is opening a new headquarters in TN as well.

So far, the chain has no plans to expand into NJ, and between you and me, that's fine.

New Jersey Doesn't Need An In-N-Out Burger

Jersey already has a ton of great burger places; the last thing we need is another burger chain, no matter how 'legendary' it may be.

With places like Burger 25, Beacon 70, and the Pine Tar Grill all serving up delicious, juicy burgers, and of course, the legendary White Manna, we really don't need a chain from the West Coast coming into Jersey and trying to stake out a place in the burger space.

If you're headed out West, absolutely, stop at In-N-Out, grab your burger, take your selfie, and enjoy. But in Jersey? I really feel like we've got enough great options already.