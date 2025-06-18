Summertime in Jersey may mean a few things to a few different types of people.

For some, it means long days on the beach and the boardwalk, whereas for others, it's a great time to enjoy the outdoors and go camping.

Some people may enjoy spending their summer at Jersey lakes while others may prefer to spend their days fishing, trying to catch some dinner.

Regardless of how you spend your summer in Jersey, we almost all have something in common: our summers aren't complete without some local Jersey ice cream.

These Are Some Of The Best Ice Cream Shops Near The Jersey Shore

And at the shore alone, we have a ton of amazing places to get fresh, hand-scooped ice cream; it just wouldn't be summer without it!

I'm a big fan of the Ocean Gate Creamery here in Ocean Gate, but Mrs. Walker's, Yellow Brick Road, and Iceberg in Lavallette are all great.

There's even a place in Bayville called the Sweet Shack right off 9 that makes a vegan peanut butter ice cream that tastes better than regular dairy ice cream!

A Beloved Manahawkin, NJ, Ice Cream Shop Is Closing This July

Sadly, it does appear as though after more than a decade in business serving up milkshakes, cones, and sundaes to the community, there is one Jersey Shore ice cream spot that will not be making it through the summer.

In a recent post to social media, we learned that the Ice Cream Shop of Manahawkin will be closing its doors after 11 years in business.

There was no specific reason given for the closure, but the owners are saying that their last day in business will be July 8th, 2025.

So get ready for one last scoop, one more milkshake, and a few more memories before this local ice cream shop says goodbye for good.