New Jersey loves our ice cream, whether it's a cone, cup, sundae, or popsicle; we aren't too picky.

So when we get word that there's a massive nationwide ice cream recall, it's easy to see why we get a little worried.

No Local NJ Ice Cream Shops Are Affected By This Recall

To clear the air, it's not a local Jersey ice cream shop. There's no recall for Mrs. Walkers, Sundaes, or Yellow Brick Road, nothing like that.

But, if you occasionally get your ice cream from the grocery store, because let's face it, it can be cheaper and easier sometimes, you'll want to check your freezer.

Ice Cream In NJ, And Other States Is Being Recalled Due To A Listeria Outbreak

The ice cream recall in question has been put in place thanks once again to a listeria outbreak.

Listeria can cause flu-like symptoms, a stiff neck, headaches, fevers, mood changes, and even seizures in some severe cases, so it's important to dispose of anything that may be contaminated.

Rich's Ice Cream Recalls Over 110,000 Cases Of Ice Cream

According to CBS, Rich's Ice Cream is recalling over 110,000 cases of frozen desserts across 23 states, and yes, that includes New Jersey.

richs ice cream recall Richs Ice Cream recalls over 110.000 cases of ice cream in 23 states including nj Photo by Duskfall Crew on Unsplash loading...

Ice Cream Bars Included In The Rich's Recall

The report says the following Rich's ice cream bars are included in the recall.

Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

Rich Bars

Crumbled Cookie Bars

Orange Cream Bar

Fudge Frenzy Bar

Cotton Candy Twirl Bar

Savagly Sour Blue Raspberry Bar

Savagly Sour Cherry Bar

Cool Watermelon Bar

What To Do If You Have These Ice Cream Bars In Your Freezer

The recall says that if you have any of these ice cream bars in your home, your best bet is to throw them away. The recall is also "ongoing," meaning we could see more ice cream bars get recalled in the future.