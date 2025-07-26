Ice Cream Recall In NJ, Are These Desserts In Your Freezer?
New Jersey loves our ice cream, whether it's a cone, cup, sundae, or popsicle; we aren't too picky.
So when we get word that there's a massive nationwide ice cream recall, it's easy to see why we get a little worried.
No Local NJ Ice Cream Shops Are Affected By This Recall
To clear the air, it's not a local Jersey ice cream shop. There's no recall for Mrs. Walkers, Sundaes, or Yellow Brick Road, nothing like that.
But, if you occasionally get your ice cream from the grocery store, because let's face it, it can be cheaper and easier sometimes, you'll want to check your freezer.
Ice Cream In NJ, And Other States Is Being Recalled Due To A Listeria Outbreak
READ MORE: Beloved NJ Hot Dog Joint Reopens After Closing 10 Years Ago
The ice cream recall in question has been put in place thanks once again to a listeria outbreak.
Listeria can cause flu-like symptoms, a stiff neck, headaches, fevers, mood changes, and even seizures in some severe cases, so it's important to dispose of anything that may be contaminated.
Rich's Ice Cream Recalls Over 110,000 Cases Of Ice Cream
According to CBS, Rich's Ice Cream is recalling over 110,000 cases of frozen desserts across 23 states, and yes, that includes New Jersey.
Ice Cream Bars Included In The Rich's Recall
The report says the following Rich's ice cream bars are included in the recall.
- Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar
- Strawberry Shortcake Bar
- Rich Bars
- Crumbled Cookie Bars
- Orange Cream Bar
- Fudge Frenzy Bar
- Cotton Candy Twirl Bar
- Savagly Sour Blue Raspberry Bar
- Savagly Sour Cherry Bar
- Cool Watermelon Bar
What To Do If You Have These Ice Cream Bars In Your Freezer
The recall says that if you have any of these ice cream bars in your home, your best bet is to throw them away. The recall is also "ongoing," meaning we could see more ice cream bars get recalled in the future.
NJ's Top 20 Beaches For 2025
Gallery Credit: Buehler