Have you been to Seaside Heights since the summer has come to a close?

There's something strange going on with the Hydrus at Casino Pier, and I'm hoping maybe you can help me get some answers.

Something Is Missing In Seaside Heights, NJ

The past few times my wife and I have been over to Seaside since local summer has come to a close, we've spent most of our time near Seaside Park to catch football at the Sawmill.

Over the weekend, though, we took a stroll towards Casino Pier and noticed something very strange as we walked towards the popular little amusement park.

Where Is Casino Pier's Popular Hydrus Rollercoaster?

The big, green Hydrus Rollercoaster was missing.

And I don't mean like a piece of it was missing, I mean when you looked at Casino Pier, the rollercoaster was not in between Shore Shot and the Ferris Wheel, where it's been since it was built after Sandy.

Maybe The Coaster Is Down For Repairs Or Cleaning?

Now, it did look like a few pieces were sitting on flatbed trucks on Grant Avenue, which makes me think maybe the coaster is just down for repairs, or a cleaning?

I'm trying to remember if I've ever seen the Hydrus disassembled like I did over the weekend, and I don't think I've ever seen it before.

What Do You Think Is Going On With The Hydrus In Seaside Heights, NJ?

I'm not trying to start rumors or anything like that, I'm just genuinely curious as to what's going on with the Hydrus at Casino Pier. If you have any ideas, feel free to email me at douglas.buehelr@townsquaremedia.com so we can get to the bottom of this Jersey Shore mystery!